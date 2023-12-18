AI certification for Solution Consultant/salesperson

I'm a solution consultant working for a Saas company and I've realised that those jobs which require AI experience pay 50-60% more (e.g. servicenow, which disclose their salaries on LinkedIn posts in the USA).

Question: Which is a good certification/master degree I can take online in order to get up to speed? I don't care if it takes a couple of years and I need to go back to studying (I already have a PhD in chemical engineering which is not really relevant).

The other option I have is to stay in my company and move into a sales position. Would an AI certification matter in that case?

Hence I either upskill myself and look for a better job as Solution Consultant with AI skills, or I stay as salesman (possibly selling AI solutions too)

Thanks to all!

