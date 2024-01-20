chrispang in
GenPark AI
Hi! I'm Chris, the founder of GenPark. I'm excited to introduce you to our startup, where we're all about exploring the world of Asian-inspired e-commerce brands and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI-generated marketing contents. From our cutting-edge AI-driven content channel to our insights on the latest industry trends, there's always something new and exciting happening at GenPark. We're committed to creating a channel that celebrates Asian culture and brings the best of Asian-inspired products to a global audience. Join us on this exciting journey by following our LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/genpark10 We'd love to have you on board! Thank you in advance. Chris
1
1624
Newbie81
Followed! Looking forward to the developments
690,529