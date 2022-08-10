19g617l4ra76rt in  
Data Science  

Data engineer vs Data Scientist vs MLE

I have recently graduated with a Masters in Data Science and looking for jobs but there are so many career paths. Any suggestions which career path should I choose Data engineering or Data Scientist or Machine learning engineer. Which profile is going to be in demand in future?
3
3383
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
Do what you interests you do. If you are a good math and stats, do data science and presenting your analysis to business folks. If you are better at architecture and SQL, do data engineering.
8

About

Public

Data Scientist

Members

8,204