Square EM total comp?
Hey everyone! I just recently finsihed my interview at Square and I passed the virtual on-site.
I'm in the process now of talking to some hiring managers and things felt like they went pretty well.
I wanted to ask around here to see what type of offer I should negotiate if they decide to extend one my way.
Does anyone have an idea what a fair offer is for an L6 EM?
I currently am making about $500,000 TC, and an wondering if Square can beat/match that.
Any guidance would be greatly appreciated, thanks!
How was the interview process itself? How was the system design?
