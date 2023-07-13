Square EM total comp?





I'm in the process now of talking to some hiring managers and things felt like they went pretty well.





I wanted to ask around here to see what type of offer I should negotiate if they decide to extend one my way.

Does anyone have an idea what a fair offer is for an L6 EM?





I currently am making about $500,000 TC, and an wondering if Square can beat/match that.





Any guidance would be greatly appreciated, thanks!





#square #block

