Tech executives, golden parachutes, and soft landings 🪂

Given the whole Twitter buyout situation, I thought this might be a good time to highlight some interesting bits about compensation for upper level executives as someone who's seen some of those offers. In addition to all the components of compensation that regular employees receive, key executives usually also negotiate in many clauses to specifically protect against different failure mode situations of the company.





One of them, the golden parachute, is a provision that grants lucrative severance compensation and benefits to an executive if control of the company changes hands either by a merger, acquisition, or takeover. This is likely what's being referenced in the article below. A $42 million payout for Parag if terminated within 12 months.





https://www.reuters.com/technology/twitter-ceo-set-receive-42-million-if-terminated-after-musk-deal-2022-04-25/