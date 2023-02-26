Bernardo Palos in
Looking for a remote position with a high school diploma
I want to work from home with good pay. Interested in computer science and marketing roles but I still going to school for that. I do have a high school diploma is there any companies hiring from home with my qualifications
No. There are tens of thousands of engineers with degrees and years of experience who were recently laid off. And they want to work remotely.
