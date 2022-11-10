6ym891ukphg5xkq in
FTX is insolvent, Binance declines acquisition after due diligence
Seems like Binance has done deeper due diligence and does not want to be near this financial liability. FTX is likely going bankrupt. Billions of dollars missing, all of this just going to hurt retail investors.
GubertinoSoftware Engineer
Ahhhhh what a crackpot. Crypto has been a scam since inception lol 😆
19g6vkvre8dkfDevOps Engineer at Milwaukee Tool
This is the greed and corruption of when people are in power and shows that centralization is still the issue
