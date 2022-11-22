Should I reneg Microsoft PM to join Google APM?





I really enjoy my team, culture, and work at Microsoft. However, Google APM is supposedly the more “prestigious” position in the tech industry.





So I’m torn. Should I reneg a great situation at Microsoft for the possibility of something better as a Google APM? Lmk what y’all think.

For context, I am a returning Microsoft PM intern for next summer and I signed my return offer in September. Nonetheless, I applied to the Google APM internship and also go the offer recently.