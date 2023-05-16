First time to work remotely

I'm from Egypt, I'm software engineer working in java, spring boot, hibernate, mysql, redis I'm good at algorithms , data structures and I want to ask about something. I got a job offer to work remoltey with a company in asia and it's the first time for me but I have some concerns about how should I negotiate about my salary what coud be the average salary for a 1 year backend engineer? and what about taxes? They told me to extract a document clled rc in Egypt also they told that I will sign an one year as a conractor and it will be renewed yearly.

what should be the minimum package i can accept in usd.