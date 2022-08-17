bombaychop in
Amazon down level
Got an offer from Amazon for L5 SDE at 8 YOE. I tried for an L6 role butnit didn't go anywhere . Currently L5 at Instacart which is considered senior. TC is 375k 1st year and ~370k next three years in Chicago .
Is this a good career move?
Amazon
Software Engineer
Chicago
Total per year
$376K
Level
L5
Base
$170K
Total stock grant
$25K
Bonus
$181K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
UnknownVarFull-Stack Software Engineer at Ellucian
This is a good career move if you’re committed to staying with Amazon until you’ve reached a position/title that aligns with your experience. Another advantage based on an assumption is that you would have more opportunities to grow at a company like Amazon. I could completely wrong in that assumption though.
1
