Is it bad to move to another position at a different company?

I am currently in my first SDE position after college and I have about 1.5 years of experience. After about a year, I got promoted to SDE2, but I have been thinking about job searching for a new position soon. Most job postings with my same position require 2-3+ years of experience. Is it a bad idea to switch to a new company and work my way back up to SDE2 if I don't have the experience required yet or should I stay with my current company/position until I have more experience under my belt?





Edit: The reason I am looking to move is because I am working at a smaller company with low compensation compared to the market average, with that compensation being exclusively cash. I am looking to move with the goal of getting more compensation and gaining more experience.