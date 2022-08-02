Kdiba926KsbK in
How do you manage life stress when you’re on the clock?
I hve friends who just compartmentalize things and im not someone who can do that. If something is happening in my personal life, itll bleed into my work life if its super stressful. Loss of a loved one, spouse loses a job and is freaking out, kids running you up a wall... How do you guys keep things separate so your performance doesnt dip? Are you just faking it until things get resolved?
Thank you so much for sharing that. I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm grieving myself. I lost someone very important and special recently and I just feel numb. I feel lost. And I don't have many relationships at work because I dont want to feel like I HAVE to share my personal life that way. I understand letting people in helps, but I have had coworkers use other people's pain as a form of manipulation. I already have enough going through my head and my heart rn. I think more than anything, I want the sad part of this process to be over. I feel so unmotivated. Work deadlines and all that don't matter to me. I was reminded that life is short. My friend was only 31. One of the people who grinded late nights with me on assignments. Someone who I dreamed about the future with. When we made it. Now I'm just here shaking at my desk in tears knowing that the futures we dreamed up will never come to pass.
