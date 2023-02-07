Bard - Chat GPT's new competitor from Google

Fine-tuned supervised AI models are getting more and more popular in recent times. Everybody is talking about Chat GPT and its possible use cases. Today Google announces Bard - another conversational capable AI service.









Does anyone have the possibility to test it?

Am I the only one concerned about the social impact that these kinds of tools can cause?

Are you worried that there will be more layoffs caused by tools like chat GPT or Bard?

Cheers

Patryk



