patrmus054 in
Bard - Chat GPT's new competitor from Google
Fine-tuned supervised AI models are getting more and more popular in recent times. Everybody is talking about Chat GPT and its possible use cases. Today Google announces Bard - another conversational capable AI service.
Does anyone have the possibility to test it?
Am I the only one concerned about the social impact that these kinds of tools can cause?
Are you worried that there will be more layoffs caused by tools like chat GPT or Bard?
Cheers
Patryk
4
1838
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't know about everyone else, but I absolutely hate this AI arms race that seems to be going on. There's definitely benefits to having tools like that, but the cons far outweigh the pros at this current time, IMO. Specifically, just societal use is alarming. Especially when you consider big 'town hall' type social forums like Twitter, Reddit, etc. It's getting tougher and tougher to tell who's a real person and what's just AI. Additionally, the accuracy of AI info should be heavily questioned and I don't think it's being scrutinized enough. Who's to say that the info it provides is accurate. These companies are fighting to develop the ability to provide 'sources,' but can it tell what is a reliable source? Overall, it's making my highly skeptical about close to everything on the internet, but I think it does so unnecessarily.
1
friendlyengineerSoftware Engineer
The AI arms race has accelerated me into ditching most social media. I don't need to consume mindless garbage that may or may not be the work of a language model.
That said, I've been using ChatGPT to learn practical things, and frankly, the things I am creating work, which speaks to the general accuracy of the information I've been receiving more than anything else could.
That said, I've been using ChatGPT to learn practical things, and frankly, the things I am creating work, which speaks to the general accuracy of the information I've been receiving more than anything else could.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436