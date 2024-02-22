Nvidia Offer

{Nvidia "Sr. Field application Engg" Job base salary spectrum was {180k to 288k).. I got an offer for $220k & Equity $315k (no sign-on bonus, no annual bonus). I have 19.5 yrs of relevant Industrial experience from a reputable fabless semiconductor company . My current annual wage (Salary+Bonus) is 35% higher than what Nvidia is offering ($220K + $315k Equity +annual refreshers }, I also get annual bonus & RSUs in my current company unlike just RSUs in Nvidia. if you have been in similar situation , could you pls share your experience or how to proceed /re-negotiate the deal ?





Thanks