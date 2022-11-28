sat0u in
Internship return offer
Thinking of accepting an offer to one of the big4 firms as a cybersecurity consulting intern, does anyone have any idea of how competitive it is to get full time return offers at these companies?
lllf10University Recruiter
Return offers may come back after this cycle of internships if things pick up. I wouldn't be surprised if there are a few offers made as part of a more restricted headcount. I would focus all my effort on 3 things: 1) performing all your job duties as best as you can to maximize your skill development 2) developing a strong relationship with key members of the professional team you're working with. Maybe consider asking one of them to be a mentor so even if you do not have a return offer, you stay connected to someone who may refer you when the opportunity arises. Happy to dive into what that relationship could look like. 3) stay hungry and keep working on new skills on the job if possible. Asking about new technologies, products, projects, etc will give you a competitive edge during job hunting, interviewing, and beyond.
