I practiced 300+ LeetCode problems but still freeze in interviews

I've solved over 300 LeetCode problems, but when I’m actually in an interview, I freeze up. It’s like everything I learned disappears the moment someone starts watching me code.





Is this just anxiety, or is it that practicing LC doesn’t reflect real interview pressure at all?





Lately I’ve been wondering if I need to switch to something more real-world, like mock interviews or project-style challenges. Curious how others overcame this gap between practice and performance.



