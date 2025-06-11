gdfb12 in
I practiced 300+ LeetCode problems but still freeze in interviews
I've solved over 300 LeetCode problems, but when I’m actually in an interview, I freeze up. It’s like everything I learned disappears the moment someone starts watching me code.
Is this just anxiety, or is it that practicing LC doesn’t reflect real interview pressure at all?
Lately I’ve been wondering if I need to switch to something more real-world, like mock interviews or project-style challenges. Curious how others overcame this gap between practice and performance.
gsf332Software Engineer 2 days ago
Doing Leetcode at home doesn’t mean you’ll do well in interviews, I got same feeling in my first interview and totally screwed up. Switched to mock interviews after that, plus used hack2hire and 1p3a to see what actually comes up. You’ll need a translator for 1p3a since it’s a Chinese site.
aswefdSoftware Engineer 15 hours ago
Wow, I never thought I can see the question I got from Coinbase interview last week listed in hack2hire. It's crazy.
