What's a good salary to look for as a product designer with over 10+ years of experience? Based in the USA
9+ years here. $250k at a series B startup. $365k at a public company. Both remote and I’m located at a tier 2 location. You can break $400k but only at high-paying companies like Netflix and Airbnb.
So you work 2 jobs or which one u doing now?
