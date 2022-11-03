telescope in
Scoop: Amazon layoffs inbound
Amazon officially froze corporate hiring across the entire company. This follows an earlier announcement where they froze hiring specifically for their retail division.
I've been talking to a few friends at Amazon, and everyone's sure there are some layoffs to follow very soon. If today's layoff announcements are any indication, I'd say we're in for a rough next few months.
bullish31oSoftware Engineer
Apple is in the same boat. They won't be onboarding new hires possibly through the end of the September 2023. I can imagine Amazon doing the same thing. Their fiscal year is Jan-Dec
lokinorthSoftware Engineer at Apple
We are investing heavily in TV right now so roles are open for content, strategy, and production. We're trying to compete with in live sports now. MLB and MLS for sure. There's a big emphasis on live streaming and other sports related content like docuseries. Other units are not getting this kind of attention sadly.
