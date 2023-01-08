Hunter in  
Hi, I'm pursuing my undergrad in CS at CSUs and I wonder if I can get into top companies. Does the school really matter? Thanks

C0rsA1RSoftware Engineer  
No.

What you get out of it is what you put in.

I.e. extracting as many opportunities out of your school environment

- access to career fairs/career offices and internal internship job boards

- networking with 3rd/4th years on various topics: studying, jobhunting..list is endless

- networking with professors - ideally someone who transitioned into teaching from industry, ignore the perpetual professors as they're very far removed from industry these days, but there are exceptions.

- joining hackathons, study groups, tech interview grokking groups, list of opportunities to get into social groups is endless. If one doesn't exist, you can start one. Even if its a Discord channel amongst your classmates.

You'll find if you maximize these opportunities, the 'pedigree' of your degree matters less. Good luck!
