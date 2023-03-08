abhi1621 in
Switching into product manager role internally
I am working as a software engineer in @caterpillar
I want to get into product manager role internally in the organisation how to do that ? Guide me how to do this internally
Thanks for the roadmap will try to make a notedown of all product people and will develop a strategy to connect with them individual but before that I am learning from online resources
You ideally want to build a relationship with someone who hires product people. It's a lot less risky to hire someone that people already know. But you'll also need to do a lot of learning on your own.