abhi1621 in  
Software Engineer  

Switching into product manager role internally

I am working as a software engineer in @caterpillar
I want to get into product manager role internally in the organisation how to do that ? Guide me how to do this internally 
OreoDomino2424Product Manager  
Talk to a senior product person. Tell them you're interested in the role and would like their advice on how to make the transition.

You ideally want to build a relationship with someone who hires product people. It's a lot less risky to hire someone that people already know. But you'll also need to do a lot of learning on your own.
abhi1621Software Engineer  
Thanks for the roadmap will try to make a notedown of all product people and will develop a strategy to connect with them individual but before that I am learning from online resources
