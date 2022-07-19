bluelagoon in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Best Resource for Machine Learning

Hey folks,

I'm joining a big tech company as engineering manager soon but have never experience or worked with machine learning / data scientists. I know that this is pretty common in big tech companies and want to ramp up before I join.

What do you recommend in terms of best resources to learn? Nothing too deep, just the kind of thing an engineering manager should know.


Thanks!

physics2datascienceData Science  
Here’s an archive of free YouTube courses that delves into the basics and advance topics. https://github.com/dair-ai/ML-YouTube-Courses

This should be enough to get an idea of what you should know.
+1  
+1
