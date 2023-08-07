CYbErCodE in
Chances of getting into FAANG
I'm a Solution Architect. I have 12 years of exp. I have mostly worked with Service based companies in the past. I do not have any cloud certifications for cloud services like AWS, GCP or Azure. Do I stand a chance of getting into FAANG Compaines? If not, pls suggest strategy or path which I need to take in my career in order to get into FAANG Companies.
bugs4lunchSolution Architect
Solution Architect is a very broad title that's used in different contexts. Can you provide more detail about your work history and also the type of job you're looking for?
