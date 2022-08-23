asdfz in
Is this going to be the new Blind, but with less shitposting?
5
1063
Sort by:
8u31jnjbYYData Analyst
Been here foe a couple months and it's chill. Mostly q's about interviews and how to get into management. Some other opinions about industry but no real shitposting like Blind. People seem to stay pretty professional here
8
moderatelySizedDataBackend Software Engineer
Made an account to check it out recently, read it for a little, and haven't gone back. Really hoping this doesn't turn into anything like blind.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,389