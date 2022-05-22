UNC in
Salary Expectation (Some SWE and Some Marketing) For Internship
Hello!
I hope you all are having a great day!
I recently got an internship for the summer and ironing out the final things, I'm basically their first intern (small company) and I'll be working as some kind of SWE (either their Shopify store/building a website from scratch, using react js or flask) in addition o their marketing campaigns (email marketing(HubSpot), insights, etc) along the rest of the summer. They were very kind and told me to do my own research about the salary expectation cause they don't want to do me dirty. I looked online but have not found much luck with something close to these mixes. For reference, the city I live in is a rapidly growing city (Charlotte, NC).
Thank you everyone in advance!!
5
2334
Sort by:
jibberjabberSoftware Engineer at Google
Have you already gone through: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/?
1
GilgiComputer Science at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Yes I have, but most of the salaries are for larger companies (inflated) and in more expensive locations. I also couldn’t find one that mixed marketing and SWE, that’s the part I’m most confused about. Should it be a swe salary or a marketing one?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,328