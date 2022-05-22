Salary Expectation (Some SWE and Some Marketing) For Internship

Hello!





I hope you all are having a great day!





I recently got an internship for the summer and ironing out the final things, I'm basically their first intern (small company) and I'll be working as some kind of SWE (either their Shopify store/building a website from scratch, using react js or flask) in addition o their marketing campaigns (email marketing(HubSpot), insights, etc) along the rest of the summer. They were very kind and told me to do my own research about the salary expectation cause they don't want to do me dirty. I looked online but have not found much luck with something close to these mixes. For reference, the city I live in is a rapidly growing city (Charlotte, NC).





Thank you everyone in advance!!