gohan7081CA in
Associate Product Manager, Intern at Duolingo
Sharing an internship opportunity since I've seen some students ask about them. Bootcamp grads should also apply tbh.
https://boards.greenhouse.io/duolingo/jobs/6333702002
What you’ll do…
- Lead a specific feature of the app, seeing it through the entire product development cycle: ideation, specification, development, release, analysis and iteration
- Conduct research, analyze market trends and data and develop a product roadmap for a key component of Duolingo’s business (past projects include: teaching Asian languages better, exploring strategy for emerging markets, and product improvements to attract more offline learners)
- Work closely with UI/UX designers to ensure an excellent user experience
- Work with engineers to help guide feature development
- Perform quantitative analysis on features’ performance and find opportunities for optimization
gHouser44Graphic Design
Anyone work here know what it's like? I would like to hear from someone here. Seems like a great company
