Associate Product Manager, Intern at Duolingo

Sharing an internship opportunity since I've seen some students ask about them. Bootcamp grads should also apply tbh.


What you’ll do…

  • Lead a specific feature of the app, seeing it through the entire product development cycle: ideation, specification, development, release, analysis and iteration
  • Conduct research, analyze market trends and data and develop a product roadmap for a key component of Duolingo’s business (past projects include: teaching Asian languages better, exploring strategy for emerging markets, and product improvements to attract more offline learners)
  • Work closely with UI/UX designers to ensure an excellent user experience
  • Work with engineers to help guide feature development
  • Perform quantitative analysis on features’ performance and find opportunities for optimization
