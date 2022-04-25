19g6ul1quuhur in
PM L4-6 comp for recent Google and Facebook/Meta offers?
I'm a PM at Google. Rumors are circulating that individual contributor PMs at Google and Facebook are currently getting incredibly high compensation offers. Would be good to hear what your comp offers have looked like if you're a PM who's gotten an offer from Google and/or Facebook/Meta within the past few months.
I'd keep an eye on these links: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Product%20Manager&search=Google https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Product%20Manager&search=Facebook Sorted by most recent which should give you an idea
