Actively Looking for Opportunities

Good day! My name is Enrique, I am a recently graduated Computer Engineer from the University of Texas at San Antonio. I am actively looking for opportunities to work in a tech field role. I also did a minor in cybersecurity and have 2 certifications in AI and Computer Programming for Engineers provided by the school itself. I also have my EAD F1 OPT start date on February 9, 2024. If anyone know about an entry level position or company that accepts OPT graduates, please let me know!