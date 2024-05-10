Helluva AGuy in
Behavioral interview prep
What I generally see are people overconfidently going into interviews focused on technical skillsbut not paying attention to how they talk about their past experiences. If it helps, I had tremendous help in behavioral interviews with this deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
The Behavioral Interview Deck - 9to5Cards
Shape Your Own Unique Responses with Clarity & Precision Dive deep into the world of behavioral interviews with our expertly crafted card deck. Regardless of your experience level, these cards aren't about memorizing answers, but about mastering the art of structuring your unique experiences using tried-and-true frameworks.
9to5cards.com
0
1390
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,561