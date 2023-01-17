zlb323 in
Looking for career advice
Hey guys,
I've been a professional software engineer for about 5 years now and I generally enjoy what I do. However, at my current job I have been doing less and less dev work and more same more DevOps type work like ci/cd. Now I know that this type of knowledge is good for devs to know and is on job scope it's become 90% of what I do. I talked to my manager and have gotten a few coding tasks for the short term but was also made aware that there just isn't much dev work for the team and that doesn't look to be changing any time soon. I've applied to probably 8-10 jobs but haven't heard back from anyone. Should I just stay put or keep looking for a job?
I also feel like I'm in an awkward position YOE wise since some places require 5 yrs exp for senior jobs and some require more. At my current job I've been in the process of promotion to Sr but that's been held up for about a year now due to concerns of the economy which just adds to the frustration.
What do you guys think I should do?
Edit: TC is about 145k now and would probably be 200k if I got the promotion. And I don't really want to take a pay cut
2
2403
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
IMO the best time to look for a job is while you have one. Is there anything holding you back from just keeping your current job and continuing to look?
3
ScoobyStacksTechnical Recruiter
100% stay at your current role, build your skills and take on stretch assignments as you can. While doing this also apply to other roles. I always advise folks to stay at their current job and transition to the right role vs scrambling to land any job because you are out of work and need something/anything to pay your bills
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482