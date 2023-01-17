Looking for career advice

Hey guys,





I've been a professional software engineer for about 5 years now and I generally enjoy what I do. However, at my current job I have been doing less and less dev work and more same more DevOps type work like ci/cd. Now I know that this type of knowledge is good for devs to know and is on job scope it's become 90% of what I do. I talked to my manager and have gotten a few coding tasks for the short term but was also made aware that there just isn't much dev work for the team and that doesn't look to be changing any time soon. I've applied to probably 8-10 jobs but haven't heard back from anyone. Should I just stay put or keep looking for a job?





I also feel like I'm in an awkward position YOE wise since some places require 5 yrs exp for senior jobs and some require more. At my current job I've been in the process of promotion to Sr but that's been held up for about a year now due to concerns of the economy which just adds to the frustration.





What do you guys think I should do?





Edit: TC is about 145k now and would probably be 200k if I got the promotion. And I don't really want to take a pay cut