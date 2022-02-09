How to choose a project / team that will teach me the best skills and maximize to my career growth?

Part of the job search is not only looking at the company in general or the comp package, but also the specific team and the type of work you'll do. One important aspect is WLB, but I want to ignore it for this post as it is more straightforward.





How does one go about choosing a project to work on and a team that will be best for their growth as an engineer and learn the most? Such that, if they ever change companies, they'll be more marketable and achieve higher comps? What criteria does one need to look at to determine this?





My own answer:

So far, I've found that trying to find projects where the project is in a design phase, such as a brand new green field project, or one with a firm foundation that is growing rapidly and adding big features.





But also projects that target scale, and solve some of those same scalability and fault tolerance problems other tech systems want to solve.





What else do you advise for one to look at?