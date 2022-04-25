6ym891ukphg5xkq in
How are Twitter employees feeling about the acquisition?
Seems like the acquisition is going through. Not sure how unvested stock is going to be treated, but given SpaceX as a private company provides liquidity to their employees twice every year, I think compensation should remain the same or similar.
The more important concern is whether employees are going to be let go. Anyone know what's going on internally?
triangularSoftware Engineer
Pretty sure there will be layoffs..
