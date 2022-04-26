emmadeeofficial in
Pass your Interviews @Meta , Follow this blueprint to succeed.
Check how Stephanie, an incoming intern walked victoriously with Meta Interviews. I think you can learn from her.Her LinkedIn post gives all the best links to help you prepare and pass the interviews at META.
Stephanie Su on LinkedIn: How I prepared for my Meta technical interviews: 1) Studying data | 176 comments
How I prepared for my Meta technical interviews: 1) Studying data structures Ex. Lists, strings, linked lists, heaps, dictionaries, stacks, queues, graphs... 176 comments on LinkedIn
19g616kyarja0dSoftware Engineer
just do lc meta tagged by freq. that’s it
3
emmadeeofficialData Analyst
Leetcode is everything, lol 😂
1
