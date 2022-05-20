Losing sleep/focus because of interviews

I have some interviews coming up in the following weeks that I don't want to mess up since they are places I want to work at. So I keep losing sleep and cannot do anything productive before the interviews. Do you guys have any suggestions to help with my situation?





Update: I forgot to enable notification from the app so I didn't see many of the heart warming messages from you guys/gals. I really appreciate all your support and I have been doing some workout recently and it helped a lot of getting interview stress off my mind! I also tried to spend some relaxing time with my wife and she has comforted me as well.





I gave a virtual onsite interview today and I think it went reasonably well. I really want to thank each and every one of member of this community for the help!





I wish all the advice given here can help other people going through the same thing as me.





Now, fingers crossed for the interview result 🤞