Transitioning Careers into Software Engineering

I recently graduated out of a non comp sci engineering field but want to switch careers into Software Engineering. I have been self studying for the past 8-9 months and believe I am interview ready. The problem I am facing now is that because I am a recent graduate I am no longer eligible for the university coop and internship oppertunities, and because I dont have previous relevant internship experience I am not qualified enough for a new grad role. If anyone has any advice or opportunities please let me know.