RichNinja in
Tips/websites for finding full-remote jobs
I am looking for fully remote or if the manager is flexible with me working few months remotely, even if I am out of US and working my usual business hours. Anyone has found any success in navigating this? Any dedicated websites novel ways to find these opportunities? Can I send you lunch :) and know your success story?
I already know about the "remote" filter on linkedin and Google job search.
My area of hunt is software engineering jobs in geometry related disciplines.
3
2228
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436
and https://remoteok.com/