RichNinja in  
Mechanical Engineer  

Tips/websites for finding full-remote jobs

I am looking for fully remote or if the manager is flexible with me working few months remotely, even if I am out of US and working my usual business hours. Anyone has found any success in navigating this? Any dedicated websites novel ways to find these opportunities? Can I send you lunch :) and know your success story?

I already know about the "remote" filter on linkedin and Google job search.

My area of hunt is software engineering jobs in geometry related disciplines.

StarsonmarsSoftware Engineer  
https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
and https://remoteok.com/
