Learning-friendly higher-tier companies?

Want to switch into web dev at the mid level somewhere like Indeed, Twitter, Square, etc. Are any places friendly toward people who need a little time to learn company-specific tools?





Indeed recruiter mentioned 140-170k base salary for me, which is good enough if the RSUs are good, but I put them on hold because I needed to study leetcode and felt like I'd fail interviews if I wasn't skilled up on their tech stack (Java, React, etc)