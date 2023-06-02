gustavusadolphus in
Putting all the energy in succeeding in one job, or staying low and getting a second one?
Basically the title...
For a long time, for me, it has been all about succeeding as much as possible in the main job, so putting all the effort, attention and time there.
The outcome hasn't been that bad, but hasn't been stellar either, in terms kf both rank and salary.
As life goes by, a few old colleagues have picked a different approach. Do the bare minimum in the main job, which takes them 1-2 hrs per day, and focus on something else on the side, such as a second job, crypto, or an online business.
Right now to me it seems their way works better at least financially, for bot the total earnings at the end of the month, and also for having options and income diversification.
On the other hand, I believe that even after completely tapping out from the main job, having something else on the side is an extra effort that needs to be taken into account.
I'm interested in hearing experiences and thoughts from the community.
bcnecoProgram Manager
I think it's easy to get caught in the wave. Some days you have a great day at work and you want to put 100% of your energy into it. Some days you have a crap day and you want to quit. I think it's probably about evaluating what your personal values are. For me, I value my work life balance, I have a ton of hobbies, the last thing I want to do is tack on more work and do something just to make extra money. That said, if you're the type of person who thrives on work, has a passion for your side project, then it could be a great idea. My thinking is: If you're not passionate or super involved with the side project, then it's probably not worth it to pursue. Kind of a "Don't half ass two things; whole ass one thing." But again, if you're burnt out with work, don't love your full time job, then I don't think adding another job is going to fix that.
