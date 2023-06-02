Putting all the energy in succeeding in one job, or staying low and getting a second one?

Basically the title...





For a long time, for me, it has been all about succeeding as much as possible in the main job, so putting all the effort, attention and time there.

The outcome hasn't been that bad, but hasn't been stellar either, in terms kf both rank and salary.





As life goes by, a few old colleagues have picked a different approach. Do the bare minimum in the main job, which takes them 1-2 hrs per day, and focus on something else on the side, such as a second job, crypto, or an online business.





Right now to me it seems their way works better at least financially, for bot the total earnings at the end of the month, and also for having options and income diversification.





On the other hand, I believe that even after completely tapping out from the main job, having something else on the side is an extra effort that needs to be taken into account.





I'm interested in hearing experiences and thoughts from the community.