Feature Request: Option of verified offer ✅
Hello Zaheer & team,
Would really appreciate if you allow people to post only real offers.
People often post fake numbers and this leads to fomo.
Please do some verification part on your end which gives green tick to offer so that people know that offer is real and not a fake number.
Also, provide option to post numbers in different currency.
19g615l3eusn2mMachine Learning Engineer at Intuit
Sounds good 🔥
1
Regarding different currencies, we actually already have that, you can check out our form at https://levels.fyi/salaries/add