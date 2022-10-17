Mcfeiz in
Hibob vs Personio
Hey everyone,
I'm currently in talks for a management position for both personio and Hibob. I haven't been to the negotiation phase but I was wondering if any of you heard anything from both company in terms of pay/benefits, culture and wlb
Thanks
pinec0n3Software Engineer
congrats on the interviews mate! Not sure if you looked at the salary page for personio but this is always what i do fuin negotiation. Do you have a range in mind?
McfeizSolution Architect at Salesforce
It’s for Berlin I’m currently at TC: 100k OTE
and aiming for hopefully for something around 130k
