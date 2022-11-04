Yellowtape in
Where do I apply to jobs?
Graduated with a masters degree this past May & had 10 years of work experience prior. I am interviewing with 1 company now & waiting for a response after my interview with the hiring manager. As the title says, I am in total panic mode because of all the layoffs and hiring freeze...so where do I find a job now? In which industry or company? Please help.
beatleq4Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
You can try some startup job boards like angel list or check out some of the viral threads on Linkedin. Sometimes people post job links on those "I sad to announce..." posts.
YellowtapeProduct Manager
Great idea thanks
