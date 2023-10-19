Junior Back End SWE wanting to break 6 figures

I got my first job in tech as a back end python develper that does a lot of ETL one year ago as a self taught developer. I am looking to break into 6 figures or get very close in total compensation. Currently at $70K total compensation. I'm adding react, django, and MERN stack and more full stack projects to my portfolio. Any tips on portfolio, where to apply, and where to look for fully remote roles that fit this skill set?