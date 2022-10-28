atourist7 in
Bloomberg SDE role - Manager round suggestions
Hi Everyone,
Im interviewing with Bloomberg for their SDE role. I have completed 1 phone interview, 2 coding interviews and a discussion with HR. I have another round scheduled with an Engineering Manager and am not aware of what would be asked in this round. Any hints or suggestions on how to prepare are appreciated
2
1984
Sort by:
MooseSoftware Engineer at Bloomberg
It’s been 7 days so I assume you’ve already finished, but when I interviewed the engineering manager part was just a conversation. She asked me some basic architecture question, told me what she worked on, and we just talked a bit about her work
atourist7Computer Science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Thank you so much for the reply. I’m done with the interview and had a similar experience to you. Discussion was centered around architectural decision in my previous work.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482