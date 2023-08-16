need advise

Hello everyone, I need some advice. Ive been working in this printer manufacturing company called Kyocera. So they said they want to start their software businesses and bought a software startup which is a document management system. So ive worked here for 5 months already, just feels like i havent learnt much. ill rank the tasks.





use an OCR application to create capture templates for types of invoices (requires using regex functions and sometimes connecting to ODBC for data lookup which is basically a few lines of an sql statement). use their document management system software to create a workflow which clients use , basically their designer application has functions which i can use to create forms(mostly drag and drop elements, creating schema for forms, and some javascript which controls how the forms behave). the only thing which i did which made me feel like i learned something, created a windows forms app, which watches a folder for documents and auto uploades to their api using http requests





So far, i feel like quitting. I dont feel like i learned much and that there are enough developing/programming tasks for me to develop my skills. From what ive heard, a coworker told me to quit and find another job. but another guy told me that that is what big companies are like. when i talked to my manager, he said all companies are like this outside, unless i work for a startup. but im confused why does this job not require much programming, most of what ive done is technical stuff and not programming. Am i right to quit?