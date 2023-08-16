need advise
Hello everyone, I need some advice. Ive been working in this printer manufacturing company called Kyocera. So they said they want to start their software businesses and bought a software startup which is a document management system. So ive worked here for 5 months already, just feels like i havent learnt much. ill rank the tasks.
- use an OCR application to create capture templates for types of invoices (requires using regex functions and sometimes connecting to ODBC for data lookup which is basically a few lines of an sql statement).
- use their document management system software to create a workflow which clients use , basically their designer application has functions which i can use to create forms(mostly drag and drop elements, creating schema for forms, and some javascript which controls how the forms behave).
- the only thing which i did which made me feel like i learned something, created a windows forms app, which watches a folder for documents and auto uploades to their api using http requests
So far, i feel like quitting. I dont feel like i learned much and that there are enough developing/programming tasks for me to develop my skills. From what ive heard, a coworker told me to quit and find another job. but another guy told me that that is what big companies are like. when i talked to my manager, he said all companies are like this outside, unless i work for a startup. but im confused why does this job not require much programming, most of what ive done is technical stuff and not programming. Am i right to quit?