need advise

Hello everyone, I need some advice. Ive been working in this printer manufacturing company called Kyocera. So they said they want to start their software businesses and bought a software startup which is a document management system. So ive worked here for 5 months already, just feels like i havent learnt much. ill rank the tasks.


  1. use an OCR application to create capture templates for types of invoices (requires using regex functions and sometimes connecting to ODBC for data lookup which is basically a few lines of an sql statement).
  2. use their document management system software to create a workflow which clients use , basically their designer application has functions which i can use to create forms(mostly drag and drop elements, creating schema for forms, and some javascript which controls how the forms behave).
  3. the only thing which i did which made me feel like i learned something, created a windows forms app, which watches a folder for documents and auto uploades to their api using http requests


So far, i feel like quitting. I dont feel like i learned much and that there are enough developing/programming tasks for me to develop my skills. From what ive heard, a coworker told me to quit and find another job. but another guy told me that that is what big companies are like. when i talked to my manager, he said all companies are like this outside, unless i work for a startup. but im confused why does this job not require much programming, most of what ive done is technical stuff and not programming. Am i right to quit?

mlcisse 
I believe your manager and the other guy are right. The work you do is not always highly challenging/technical. Giving an example, I work as a senior SWE and the part of coding of my job is probably less than 50%. Most of my work focuses on getting data, building specs, system design. Can it be boring? Yes if you love coding and are highly technical. But that's also how you grow (roles). If you want to focus on growing technically I'd say joining a startup would be a better idea. But just keep in mind that at some point in you life, you won't be able to "learn" anymore because you will peak technically and nothing is going to be as challenging as when you started. Will you quit then?
