[Virtual Event] Navigating Compensation and Today's Job Market | Nov 7
🌟 Join Women Who Code Silicon Valley for this global event with the founders of Levels.fyi 🌟
What is the health of today's job market? How do you navigate a job search when so many companies are going through layoffs and hiring freezes? Can you still negotiate a job offer? What is the state of salary transparency laws?
Join Zuhayeer and Zaheer as we discuss these questions and more. We’ll finish this event with an interactive discussion to exchange experiences and tips on navigating your job search!
https://www.meetup.com/women-who-code-silicon-valley/events/289264406/
19g6vl1p98wuuData Science
Very interesting! Will it be recorded? 2-4am Europe time is not the best time to attend such a meeting 😅
