Spotify bought Heardle!
If you like Wordle, Spotify just bought Heardle, a music version of the game.
Music discovery, engagement, ads, and who knows what else they have in store. Makes a lot of sense. Ilove Heardle lol
More streaming companies are looking at gaming, vr/ar, esports, etc for new opportunities. I mean, Netflix workign with Riot on season 1 and season 2 of Arcane was HUGE for them. Music, gaming, entertainment, esports are all prime targets for more vc money too.
