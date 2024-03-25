refer61614 in  
Software Engineer  

Boeing CEO to Step Down

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/25/boeing-ceo-board-chair-commercial-head-out-737-max-crisis.html


Crazy thing is that he actually came in to fix the 737 Max problems that the last CEO didn't deal with.

Boeing CEO to step down in broad management shake-up as 737 Max crisis weighs on aerospace giant

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024 in part of a broad management shakeup for the embattled aerospace giant.

cnbc.com
I honestly don't think this is going to solve the problem. If the people around the ceo are the ones to take the position, it's going to be the same culture. The things that are ACTUALLY important to them are unlikely to have changed, or else they would have been advising the old ceo to begin with.
NonyoBidnessSoftware Engineer  
Isn’t the board stepping down too?

