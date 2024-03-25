refer61614 in
Boeing CEO to Step Down
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/25/boeing-ceo-board-chair-commercial-head-out-737-max-crisis.html
Crazy thing is that he actually came in to fix the 737 Max problems that the last CEO didn't deal with.
Software Engineer
I honestly don't think this is going to solve the problem. If the people around the ceo are the ones to take the position, it's going to be the same culture. The things that are ACTUALLY important to them are unlikely to have changed, or else they would have been advising the old ceo to begin with.
Software Engineer
Isn’t the board stepping down too?
