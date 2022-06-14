thwe4okUH in  
Data Engineer  

Guild Education Triples Its Valuation To $3.75 Billion With New $150 Million Raise

An edtech company to put on your radar thats been backed by some major funds: Bessemer Venture Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Emerson Collective and more. A bunch of jobs open for more mid-senior level roles. They might be trying to IPO in a couple years- ride out the downturn.


Senior Backend Engineer (Remote)

Senior Full Stack Engineer-Employer (Remote)

Senior Full Stack Engineer (Remote)

Staff Engineer

Staff Engineer - Payments (Remote)


Also jobs in product, ops, finance, and marketing

Open Positions | Guild Education

Open Positions | Guild Education

Are you ready to change your benefits and invest in your workforce?

guildeducation.com
1
1343
Sort by:
kwY20kcfAProduct Manager  
ty.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,327