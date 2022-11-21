Starting Consulting Career

I have more than 12 years in Software Development: started as junior software engineer in big outsourcing company and currently working as a director of engineering in a very successful startup.

During my career I've seen a lot, I've been involved in many different projects and I've built several great things. I.e. I joined my previous company right before Series A where there were less than 30people, hired the team, built a core part of the system and left after 3years when I was sure things gonna be good (nowhere days the company has 1B+ valuation). In my current company I've started at Seed Round where there were less than 20people and now we're 1.7B+ company.

I've been doing engineering, hiring, working with sales / customer support / customer success, talking to investors and almost all the others aspects of startups lifecycles. I practically know how to built a company and what to do (and not to do) on every stage. And looks like I'm ready to start consulting chapter in my life.

The question is next: how should I start it? Where to find first clients?