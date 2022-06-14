igorpetra981 in
Job hopping rn good or bad?
Hiring freezes and now rescinded offers make the headlines but we're not officially in a recession yet. Unemployment isn't high and jobs are growing across other markets (sorry tech).
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
Here's a list of companies with jobs open, crowdsourced from threads in the community across multiple functions including software, product, design, data, and marketing. Not a complete list, but based on recent posts. - Atlassian - Uber - AWS - TikTok - intelliswift - Guild - Meta (don't be discouraged) - Microsoft - Square - Reddit - Google - eBay - Nvidia - Bloomberg - JPMorgan - Bank of America - Epic Games - Sony - Riot Games/Tencent - Adobe - Apple
