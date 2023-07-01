SwEs become AI Specialists to get the big $$$!













This post will be my last post for the summer. AI Specialists are in high demand according to Vox and SWEs are retraining themselves to become AI Engineers. This Vox article references levels.fyi and Zuhayeer Musa.





Zuhayeer mentions companies offering multi-million retention bonuses.





Retention means you don't want the person to leave, which seems very Twilight Zoneish because companies are letting SWEs go left and right.





Now here is my question: Who da eff is giving multi-million dollar retention bonuses?!!? Please spill the beans. I beg ya.







